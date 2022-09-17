GazeTV (GAZE) Trading Down 9.1% This Week

GazeTV (GAZE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. GazeTV has a market capitalization of $4.43 million and $203,297.00 worth of GazeTV was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GazeTV has traded down 9.1% against the dollar. One GazeTV coin can now be bought for about $0.0086 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004968 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,133.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004828 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00056895 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012470 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005576 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00065472 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004967 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00077832 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

GazeTV Coin Profile

GazeTV (CRYPTO:GAZE) is a coin. It launched on November 26th, 2020. GazeTV’s official Twitter account is @GazeTVF and its Facebook page is accessible here. GazeTV’s official website is gazetv.com/#private_access.

According to CryptoCompare, “GazeTV is a social entertainment platform with built-in tokenomic incentives and reward functions. Harnessing the advantage of blockchain technology, it built the GAZE tokenized ecosystem to empower creators and audience to interact, support and grow with each other. “

