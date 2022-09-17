GCN Coin (GCN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $31,900.06

GCN Coin (GCN) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. Over the last seven days, GCN Coin has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. One GCN Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. GCN Coin has a market cap of $31,900.06 and $1.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000310 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00024844 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.64 or 0.00289332 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001102 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002366 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002459 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00026805 BTC.

GCN Coin Profile

GCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. GCN Coin’s official website is gcn.zone. The official message board for GCN Coin is gcn-coin.proboards.com. The Reddit community for GCN Coin is https://reddit.com/r/GCNCoin.

Buying and Selling GCN Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “gCn Coin is a Scrypt PoW cryptocurrency with a 200 billion supply.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GCN Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GCN Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

