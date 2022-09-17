Gems Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (GEM)

Gems (GEM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 17th. One Gems coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gems has a total market cap of $135,558.83 and $34,762.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Gems has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Gems alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004980 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,082.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004839 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00056850 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012501 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005552 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00065080 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004980 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00078245 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Gems Coin Profile

Gems (GEM) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,203,292,896 coins. Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg. Gems ‘s official message board is blog.gems.org. Gems ‘s official website is gems.org. The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol.

Gems Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gems is a human task crowdsourcing protocol based on the Ethereum blockchain. Gems will leverage the blockchain technology to disincentivize malicious actors and reward fair players featuring a staking mechanism to ensure task completion, a trust mechanism to track worker integrity, and a payment system to reduce transaction fees. Gems token (GEM) will be used as the utility token within the platform. Telegram “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gems should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gems using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gems and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.