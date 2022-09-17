Genaro Network Price Tops $0.0032 on Major Exchanges (GNX)

Genaro Network (GNX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. Over the last week, Genaro Network has traded down 6.3% against the dollar. Genaro Network has a market cap of $2.06 million and approximately $362,303.00 worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Genaro Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Genaro Network Profile

Genaro Network’s launch date was September 27th, 2017. Genaro Network’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins. Genaro Network’s official Twitter account is @GenaroNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Genaro Network is /r/GenaroNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Genaro Network is genaro.network/en. The official message board for Genaro Network is medium.com/genaro-network.

Buying and Selling Genaro Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Genaro Network is an Ethereum-based storage network, providing blockchain developers a one-stop solution to deploy smart contracts and store data simultaneously. One of the major components of the Hub is the Genaro Accelerator, a resident incubation and acceleration platform that supports the creation of the DAPPS that utilize the Genaro Network. It provides mentorship, technical expertise, marketing support, and community funding to allow the teams and projects to grow.GNX is an ERC20 token that powers Genaro Network.”

