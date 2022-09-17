Genesis Shards (GS) Trading Down 16.2% Over Last 7 Days

Genesis Shards (GS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 17th. One Genesis Shards coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0122 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges. Genesis Shards has a total market capitalization of $147,249.90 and approximately $22,855.00 worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Genesis Shards has traded 16.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Genesis Shards

Genesis Shards’ launch date was April 2nd, 2021. Genesis Shards’ total supply is 208,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official website is www.genshards.com. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Genesis Shards Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Shards is a whole new marketplace for pre-IDO tokens on NFTs powered by Polkadot. It was created to usher in a new paradigm for DeFi transforming NFTs into a liquidity vehicle for pre-IDO tokens and introducing a whole new suite of DeFi products across multiple blockchains.The $GS token is the native utility token of the Genesis ecosystem. The token gets used for Genesis Access, Genesis NFTX, and plays a significant role in Genesis network governance.Gen Access: $GS Tokens are required to be swapped for Genesis Access NFTs to be a part of the Genesis network. Based on the number of tokens held access tiers are decided to enable different access rights to its users.Gen NFTX: $GS token is the native token on the NFTX platform allowing users to benefit from a reduction in Swap fees for tickets, access cards or Gen smart contracts.Gen Governance: $GS tokens would provide governance rights to its members where they can vote on different proposals within the ecosystem. The number of tokens held would be a representation of voting power within the network.”

