Genesis Vision Trading Up 7.4% Over Last Week (GVT)

Genesis Vision (GVT) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. One Genesis Vision coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001166 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Genesis Vision has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Genesis Vision has a market capitalization of $1.03 million and approximately $199.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Genesis Vision

Genesis Vision’s genesis date was October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 coins and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 coins. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision.

Genesis Vision Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions.”

