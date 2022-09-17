Genshiro (GENS) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $2.42 Million

Genshiro (GENS) traded up 10.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 17th. Genshiro has a market capitalization of $2.42 million and $156,140.00 worth of Genshiro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Genshiro has traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar. One Genshiro coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004962 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000407 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00030689 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000576 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Genshiro Coin Profile

Genshiro (GENS) is a coin. Its launch date was June 8th, 2021. Genshiro’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 823,467,505 coins. Genshiro’s official website is genshiro.equilibrium.io/en. Genshiro’s official Twitter account is @GenshiroDeFi.

Buying and Selling Genshiro

According to CryptoCompare, “GENS is the native utility token for Genshiro. Its use cases include voting for validators, transaction fees, interest rates, and liquidity for bailouts and collateral (when GENS will become a more established asset).”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genshiro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genshiro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Genshiro using one of the exchanges listed above.

