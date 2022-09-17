Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GPC. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.20.

NYSE:GPC opened at $154.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $152.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.69. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $115.63 and a 12-month high of $164.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.67% and a net margin of 5.38%. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Genuine Parts by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,153,442,000 after purchasing an additional 481,039 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Genuine Parts by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,843,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,618,508,000 after purchasing an additional 154,559 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Genuine Parts by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,081,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,139,431,000 after purchasing an additional 284,554 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,860,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $612,531,000 after acquiring an additional 185,529 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,153,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $441,547,000 after acquiring an additional 161,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

About Genuine Parts



Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

