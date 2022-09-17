GeoDB Tops One Day Volume of $5,637.00 (GEO)

GeoDB (GEO) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 17th. GeoDB has a market capitalization of $565,438.30 and $5,637.00 worth of GeoDB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GeoDB coin can now be purchased for about $0.0068 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GeoDB has traded 19.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005023 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,916.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004871 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00057594 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012605 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005512 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00065125 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005019 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00077791 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

GeoDB Coin Profile

GeoDB is a coin. Its launch date was August 18th, 2013. GeoDB’s total supply is 313,171,077 coins and its circulating supply is 82,641,419 coins. GeoDB’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GeoDB is medium.com/@GeoDataBlock. The official website for GeoDB is www.geodb.com.

