GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised GeoPark from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on GeoPark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Shares of GPRK stock opened at $12.50 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.19. The company has a market cap of $752.98 million, a PE ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.52. GeoPark has a fifty-two week low of $10.13 and a fifty-two week high of $18.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96.

GeoPark ( NYSE:GPRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The oil and gas company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.25). GeoPark had a net margin of 18.44% and a negative return on equity of 398.58%. The firm had revenue of $311.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.36 million. Equities analysts predict that GeoPark will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFS Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of GeoPark by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 67,881 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 19,531 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in GeoPark during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,810,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in GeoPark during the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in GeoPark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $917,000. Finally, Newfoundland Capital Management boosted its stake in GeoPark by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 567,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,476,000 after purchasing an additional 109,762 shares during the last quarter. 35.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2021, the company had working and/or economic interests in 42 hydrocarbons blocks. It had net proved reserves of 87.8 million barrels of oil equivalent.

