Gera Coin Price Reaches $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (GERA)

Gera Coin (GERA) traded 85.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. Gera Coin has a market capitalization of $222,311.61 and $169,529.00 worth of Gera Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gera Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gera Coin has traded 74.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 92.4% against the dollar and now trades at $646.47 or 0.03214122 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00102994 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004972 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004972 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00822997 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gera Coin Profile

Gera Coin’s genesis date was October 30th, 2020. Gera Coin’s total supply is 8,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,639,999,900 coins. Gera Coin’s official website is geracoin.io. Gera Coin’s official Twitter account is @GeraCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gera Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GERA Coin is a payment-for-delivery app that uses cryptocurrency and blockchain technology. It uses blockchain technology to enable automatic conversion from fiat to cryptocurrency, allowing both crypto and non-crypto users to send payment for deliveries.With the GERA App, users can also send money to their peers, as well as pay for products of merchants who will integrate GERA Coin as one of their payment means.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gera Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gera Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gera Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

