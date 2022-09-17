Ghost Market Capitalization Tops $2.65 Million (GHOST)

Ghost (GHOST) traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. Over the last seven days, Ghost has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ghost has a total market cap of $2.65 million and approximately $368.00 worth of Ghost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ghost coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000648 BTC on popular exchanges.

Ghost Profile

Ghost (GHOST) is a coin. Its launch date was June 16th, 2020. Ghost’s total supply is 20,517,397 coins. Ghost’s official Twitter account is @GhostVeterans and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ghost is www.ghostbymcafee.com.

Ghost Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. Telegram | Discord | Reddit “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ghost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ghost should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ghost using one of the exchanges listed above.

