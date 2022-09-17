Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.53.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GILD. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $65.60 on Monday. Gilead Sciences has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $74.12. The stock has a market cap of $82.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 89.02%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 107,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 90,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after acquiring an additional 15,694 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,255,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

