Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Price Target Raised to $58.00

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Truist Financial from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, May 28th.

Glacier Bancorp Trading Down 0.3 %

GBCI stock opened at $51.04 on Wednesday. Glacier Bancorp has a 1-year low of $44.43 and a 1-year high of $60.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.66 and its 200-day moving average is $49.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Glacier Bancorp Increases Dividend

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. The company had revenue of $221.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.85 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 30.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 11th. This is an increase from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.76%.

Institutional Trading of Glacier Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GBCI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 54,274 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 27,730 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 4,829 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 7,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $518,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 386,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,888,000 after purchasing an additional 82,010 shares during the last quarter. 69.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

