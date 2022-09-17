Glencore plc (LON:GLEN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Glencore plc (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 587.69 ($7.10).

GLEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Glencore from GBX 580 ($7.01) to GBX 560 ($6.77) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 625 ($7.55) price objective on Glencore in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 720 ($8.70) price objective on Glencore in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group set a GBX 540 ($6.52) target price on Glencore in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.46) target price on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

Glencore Stock Down 2.5 %

Glencore stock opened at GBX 489.30 ($5.91) on Monday. Glencore has a twelve month low of GBX 305.07 ($3.69) and a twelve month high of GBX 548.30 ($6.63). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 462.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 479.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19. The stock has a market capitalization of £63.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 457.29.

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

