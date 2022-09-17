Global X Metaverse ETF (NYSEARCA:VR) Stock Price Down 2%

Global X Metaverse ETF (NYSEARCA:VR – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.90 and last traded at $19.90. 260 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.30.

Global X Metaverse ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.60.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Metaverse ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Metaverse ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.