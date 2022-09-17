GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Market Cap Reaches $171,334.80

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) traded down 11.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. Over the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded down 30.4% against the dollar. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market cap of $171,334.80 and $59.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,118.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000308 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00024662 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.39 or 0.00170943 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.81 or 0.00287364 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.60 or 0.00753558 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $122.64 or 0.00609619 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.55 or 0.00261218 BTC.

About GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost. The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

