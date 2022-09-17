GoalVest Advisory LLC Has $5.14 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 2,197.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,291 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,320 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 3.3% of GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 843.5% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Management LLC now owns 10,190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 9,110 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,979.2% in the second quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 14,991 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 14,270 shares in the last quarter. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,970.5% in the second quarter. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. now owns 8,220 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 7,823 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2,013.3% in the second quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 26,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 24,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,880.9% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,318 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,061,000 after acquiring an additional 81,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Down 2.2 %

AMZN stock opened at $123.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.06. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.26 and a 12-month high of $188.11. The company has a market cap of $1.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.74, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $1,519,704.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,738,302.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,628 shares of company stock worth $9,802,599 in the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.61.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

