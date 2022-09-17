GoalVest Advisory LLC Sells 466 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

GoalVest Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 266,854,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,377,615,000 after acquiring an additional 6,792,220 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,720,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,441,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277,065 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,806,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,548,705,000 after purchasing an additional 687,571 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 36,611,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,990,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,742 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $4,092,843,000. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPM stock opened at $117.08 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $106.06 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.78 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Societe Generale upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. UBS Group lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

