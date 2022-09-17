GoByte (GBX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $5.00

GoByte (GBX) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 17th. GoByte has a market capitalization of $59,583.23 and $5.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, GoByte has traded down 27.5% against the US dollar. One GoByte coin can currently be bought for $0.0062 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded down 36.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Desire (DSR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rapture (RAP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GunCoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GoByte Coin Profile

GoByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2018. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GoByte’s official website is www.gobyte.network. The official message board for GoByte is community.gobyte.network. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GoByte

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

