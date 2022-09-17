Gold Reserve (OTCMKTS:GDRZF) & Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) Head to Head Analysis

Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN – Get Rating) and Gold Reserve (OTCMKTS:GDRZF – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Excellon Resources has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gold Reserve has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.1% of Excellon Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.9% of Gold Reserve shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.8% of Gold Reserve shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Excellon Resources -169.13% -99.92% -33.75% Gold Reserve N/A -18.11% -17.85%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Excellon Resources and Gold Reserve’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Excellon Resources and Gold Reserve’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Excellon Resources $37.96 million 0.35 -$57.77 million ($1.78) -0.21 Gold Reserve $90,000.00 1,106.11 -$10.60 million ($0.11) -9.09

Gold Reserve has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Excellon Resources. Gold Reserve is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Excellon Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Excellon Resources and Gold Reserve, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Excellon Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00 Gold Reserve 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Gold Reserve beats Excellon Resources on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Excellon Resources

Excellon Resources Inc., a silver mining and exploration company, acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of approximately 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Evolución property that covers an area of 45,000 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City Project totaling an area of 164 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany. It also holds 100% interests in the Kilgore Project that covers an area of 6,788 located in Clark County, Southeastern Idaho; and the Oakley Project covering an area of 2,833 hectares in Oakley, Idaho. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Gold Reserve

Gold Reserve Inc., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mining properties. It primarily focuses on the Siembra Minera project that holds gold, copper, silver, and other strategic mineral rights comprising an area of approximately 18,950 hectares located in Bolivar, Venezuela. The company was incorporated in 1956 and is based in Spokane, Washington.

