Goldcoin (GLC) Hits Market Capitalization of $883,265.40

Goldcoin (GLC) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. Goldcoin has a total market cap of $883,265.40 and $1,299.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Goldcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0202 or 0.00000102 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Goldcoin has traded 16.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000310 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00024850 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.48 or 0.00288766 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000984 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001099 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002353 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002463 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00026697 BTC.

Goldcoin Coin Profile

Goldcoin (GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 44,050,155 coins and its circulating supply is 43,681,422 coins. The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Goldcoin’s official website is www.goldcoinproject.org. Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Goldcoin’s official message board is www.goldcointalk.org.

Buying and Selling Goldcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goldcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Goldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

