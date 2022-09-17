Golden Doge (GDOGE) Price Up 17.2% Over Last Week

Golden Doge (GDOGE) traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. In the last seven days, Golden Doge has traded up 17.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Golden Doge coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Golden Doge has a total market cap of $1.12 million and approximately $35,677.00 worth of Golden Doge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 95.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $503.16 or 0.02514915 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00102709 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004999 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004998 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.73 or 0.00828348 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Golden Doge Coin Profile

Golden Doge launched on July 9th, 2021. Golden Doge’s official website is goldendoge.finance. Golden Doge’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Golden Doge

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Doge is a community-driven Binance Smart Chain (BSC) meme token that has built a “Golden Vault'' to earn holders a passive income. Following the patented formula of many meme coins before it, Golden Doge levies a 10% fee on every buy and sell transaction, which gets redistributed to existing coin holders.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golden Doge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golden Doge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Golden Doge using one of the exchanges listed above.

