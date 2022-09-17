Goldex Token Trading 3% Lower Over Last Week (GLDX)

Goldex Token (GLDX) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 17th. Goldex Token has a market cap of $171,462.27 and approximately $12,239.00 worth of Goldex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Goldex Token has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Goldex Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000673 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.09 or 0.02025534 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00102826 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005001 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005000 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002415 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.68 or 0.00828434 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Goldex Token Coin Profile
Goldex Token’s total supply is 1,326,000 coins. Goldex Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Goldex Token Coin Trading
