Golem 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $59.04 Million (GLM)

Golem (GLM) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. One Golem coin can currently be bought for $0.30 or 0.00001532 BTC on popular exchanges. Golem has a market cap of $303.72 million and $59.04 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Golem has traded up 10.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005045 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,822.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004918 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00057840 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012665 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005491 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00065283 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005045 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00077766 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

About Golem

Golem (GLM) is a coin. Its launch date was November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Golem is blog.golemproject.net. The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Golem’s official website is golem.network.

Buying and Selling Golem

According to CryptoCompare, “The Golem Network is a decentralized computation network. Using Golem users can buy or sell computational power from other users in a peer to peer environment. Golem is built using Ethereum smart contracts as a transaction system for nano-payments within the network. Golem Network Tokens (GNT) will serve as a secure medium for all transactions within the Golem Network. Starting 19 NOV 2020, Golem Network Token is migrating towards an ERC20 token, mainly because New Golem’s transaction framework is built on Ethereum’s Layer 2, and this scaling method requires tokens to be ERC-20. Migrate your GNT to the new, ERC-20 GLM token – step by step guide and migration options Discord | Facebook | YouTube | Reddit “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Golem using one of the exchanges listed above.

