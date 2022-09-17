GOMA Finance (GOMA) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $773,886.11

GOMA Finance (GOMA) traded 14.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 17th. One GOMA Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GOMA Finance has traded up 33.9% against the U.S. dollar. GOMA Finance has a market capitalization of $773,886.11 and $27,970.00 worth of GOMA Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GOMA Finance Coin Profile

GOMA Finance is a coin. It launched on June 30th, 2021. GOMA Finance’s total supply is 117,016,098,848,807 coins and its circulating supply is 147,669,787,550,044 coins. The official website for GOMA Finance is gomatoken.com. GOMA Finance’s official Twitter account is @GomaShibaToken.

GOMA Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GOMA Finance (GOMA) is a HYPER-Deflationary Community DeFi Coin focused on creating opportunities through innovative Decentralized financial instruments.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GOMA Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GOMA Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GOMA Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

