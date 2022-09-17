Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) Coverage Initiated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 248.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Graphite Bio in a research report on Friday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Graphite Bio in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Graphite Bio from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.83.

NASDAQ:GRPH opened at $3.44 on Thursday. Graphite Bio has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $20.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.50 and a 200-day moving average of $3.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 0.18.

Graphite Bio ( NASDAQ:GRPH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.01. As a group, analysts forecast that Graphite Bio will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Graphite Bio by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Graphite Bio by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 6,020 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Graphite Bio by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 9,178 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graphite Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graphite Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.83% of the company’s stock.

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

