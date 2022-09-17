Graphlinq Protocol (GLQ) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $190,662.00

Graphlinq Protocol (GLQ) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 17th. In the last seven days, Graphlinq Protocol has traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Graphlinq Protocol has a market cap of $595,340.24 and approximately $190,662.00 worth of Graphlinq Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Graphlinq Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 91.6% against the dollar and now trades at $647.14 or 0.03219692 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00102705 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004976 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004975 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.72 or 0.00824485 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Graphlinq Protocol Profile

Graphlinq Protocol’s genesis date was March 15th, 2021. Graphlinq Protocol’s total supply is 499,999,973 coins and its circulating supply is 339,999,895 coins. The official website for Graphlinq Protocol is graphlinq.io. Graphlinq Protocol’s official Twitter account is @graphlinq_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Graphlinq Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of GraphLinq is to provide a way to interface the blockchain with any connected system as effortlessly as possible and without requiring any coding skills. The automation of decentralized DeFi data monitorization and external executions over multi-chain applications. With live plugins bound through multiple sources, fetch data and monitor them easily on Binance, Uniswap, or even a Blockchain smart-contract, without any line of code.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphlinq Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graphlinq Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graphlinq Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

