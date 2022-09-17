Graviton Price Reaches $0.0233 (GRAV)

Graviton (GRAV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. Over the last week, Graviton has traded up 28.2% against the dollar. Graviton has a total market cap of $22.64 million and approximately $14,582.00 worth of Graviton was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Graviton coin can currently be purchased for $0.0233 or 0.00000116 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 26.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000088 BTC.

ARB Protocol (ARB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000028 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Graviton

Graviton (GRAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Graviton’s official Twitter account is @OneGraviton.

Graviton Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Graviton is an advanced crypto currency based on Bitcoin focused on delivering innovative decentralized applications that use the blockchain and the peer to peer network in new ways. Graviton is a pure Proof-of-Stake coin that was mined over the course of several days during the Proof-of-Work mining phase.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graviton using one of the exchanges listed above.

