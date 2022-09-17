Gravity Finance Price Tops $0.0020 on Top Exchanges (GFI)

Gravity Finance (GFI) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 17th. One Gravity Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gravity Finance has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Gravity Finance has a total market cap of $705,887.77 and $82.00 worth of Gravity Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Gravity Finance

Gravity Finance’s total supply is 1,199,999,974 coins and its circulating supply is 352,267,212 coins. Gravity Finance’s official Twitter account is @Gravity_Finance. The Reddit community for Gravity Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GravityFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Gravity Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gravity Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gravity Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

