Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.05

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.05 and traded as low as $16.12. Gray Television shares last traded at $16.82, with a volume of 8,587 shares.

Gray Television Trading Up 2.5 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter. Gray Television had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $868.00 million for the quarter.

Gray Television Announces Dividend

Gray Television Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

