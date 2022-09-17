Greenland Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLNF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Greenland Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLNF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 179,800 shares, an increase of 104.6% from the August 15th total of 87,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 215,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GDLNF opened at $0.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.04. Greenland Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.11.

Greenland Minerals Limited engages in the mineral exploration and evaluation activities in Australia. The company primarily explores for rare earth elements, uranium, zinc, and fluorspar. It owns a 100% interest in the Kvanefjeld project located in southern Greenland. The company was formerly known as Greenland Minerals and Energy Limited and changed its name to Greenland Minerals Limited in June 2018.

