Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Price Target Lowered to €10.30 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €11.50 ($11.73) to €10.30 ($10.51) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

GRFS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Grifols in a report on Monday, July 25th. They set a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Grifols from €17.00 ($17.35) to €16.00 ($16.33) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Grifols from €20.15 ($20.56) to €20.30 ($20.71) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.53.

Get Grifols alerts:

Grifols Price Performance

GRFS opened at $8.45 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.31. Grifols has a twelve month low of $7.39 and a twelve month high of $15.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Grifols

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Grifols by 153.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grifols by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grifols by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grifols in the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grifols in the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. 14.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.