Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Price Target Lowered to €10.30 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €11.50 ($11.73) to €10.30 ($10.51) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
GRFS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Grifols in a report on Monday, July 25th. They set a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Grifols from €17.00 ($17.35) to €16.00 ($16.33) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Grifols from €20.15 ($20.56) to €20.30 ($20.71) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.53.
GRFS opened at $8.45 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.31. Grifols has a twelve month low of $7.39 and a twelve month high of $15.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.
Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.
