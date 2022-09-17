Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,490,000 shares, a growth of 104.1% from the August 15th total of 2,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Gritstone bio Stock Down 12.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GRTS opened at $3.52 on Friday. Gritstone bio has a fifty-two week low of $1.71 and a fifty-two week high of $14.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.17. The company has a market cap of $256.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 0.41.

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.06. Gritstone bio had a negative net margin of 634.23% and a negative return on equity of 59.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gritstone bio will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Gritstone bio from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gritstone bio by 880.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gritstone bio by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 408,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,259,000 after acquiring an additional 39,503 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gritstone bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Gritstone bio by 1,013.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 232,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 211,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Gritstone bio by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 225,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 46,787 shares in the last quarter. 48.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gritstone bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing immunotherapies against multiple cancer types and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE, a neoantigen-based immunotherapy for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

