Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV) Shares Gap Down to $6.41

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.41, but opened at $6.11. Grove Collaborative shares last traded at $6.35, with a volume of 290 shares.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on Grove Collaborative in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.15.

Grove Collaborative ( NYSE:GROV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $79.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.10 million.

In other Grove Collaborative news, major shareholder Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 116,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $1,058,183.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,374 shares in the company, valued at $30,635.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,240 shares of company stock worth $1,153,718.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GROV. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grove Collaborative in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new position in shares of Grove Collaborative in the second quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Norwest Venture Partners XIII LP purchased a new position in shares of Grove Collaborative in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,315,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in Grove Collaborative during the second quarter worth approximately $43,039,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.99% of the company’s stock.

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It provides household cleaning, personal care, laundry, clean beauty, baby, and pet care products for households. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

