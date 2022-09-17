Growth DeFi Hits 24 Hour Volume of $45.00 (GRO)

Growth DeFi (GRO) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 17th. One Growth DeFi coin can now be bought for $0.0506 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Growth DeFi has traded down 62.7% against the U.S. dollar. Growth DeFi has a total market cap of $21,935.37 and $45.00 worth of Growth DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004985 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20,064.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004859 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00057080 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012513 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005563 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00065110 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004986 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00078328 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Growth DeFi Coin Profile

Growth DeFi (GRO) is a coin. It was first traded on February 27th, 2018. Growth DeFi’s total supply is 578,594 coins and its circulating supply is 433,377 coins. Growth DeFi’s official Twitter account is @GronDigital and its Facebook page is accessible here. Growth DeFi’s official website is growthdefi.com.

Buying and Selling Growth DeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Gro protocol is a stablecoin yield aggregator that tranches risk and yield. The first two products built on it are the PWRD stablecoin with deposit protection and yield, and Vault with leveraged stablecoin yields. GRO is Gro protocol’s governance token. It enables a deeper engagement with the protocol by opening up the ability to participate in governance and further stabilise the protocol. Telegram | Discord | Medium Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Growth DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Growth DeFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Growth DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

