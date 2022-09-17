GSPI Shopping.io Governance (GSPI) Trading 99.7% Lower Over Last Week

GSPI Shopping.io Governance (GSPI) traded down 99.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 17th. Over the last week, GSPI Shopping.io Governance has traded down 99.7% against the U.S. dollar. GSPI Shopping.io Governance has a total market capitalization of $3,726.05 and approximately $14,864.00 worth of GSPI Shopping.io Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GSPI Shopping.io Governance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 95.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $503.16 or 0.02514915 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00102709 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004999 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004998 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.73 or 0.00828348 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About GSPI Shopping.io Governance

GSPI Shopping.io Governance’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. GSPI Shopping.io Governance’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io.

Buying and Selling GSPI Shopping.io Governance

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. GSPI (GSPI) is the governance token of the Shopping.io platform. “

