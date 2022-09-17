Guider Trading 29% Lower Over Last Week (GDR)

Guider (GDR) traded 47.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. One Guider coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Guider has a total market cap of $2,987.08 and $4.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Guider has traded 29% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005023 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,916.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004871 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00057594 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012605 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005512 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00065125 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005019 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00077791 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Guider Coin Profile

Guider is a coin. It was first traded on May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 coins. Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. Guider’s official website is bit.ly/2Na3S1d.

Guider Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Guider.travel is a high-tech P2P portal for online guides and tours booking. GDR is an ERC20 token that powers the Guider.Travel ecosystem. The portal mechanism has been designed so that the portal commission rate is appointed in tokens with a significant discount, including a number of unique services available for token holders only. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Guider should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Guider using one of the exchanges listed above.

