Gulden Market Capitalization Achieves $1.25 Million (NLG)

Gulden (NLG) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. Gulden has a total market capitalization of $1.25 million and $3,845.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Gulden has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Gulden coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Gulden alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000308 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00024748 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.62 or 0.00286328 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001098 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002310 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002446 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002282 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00027332 BTC.

About Gulden

Gulden (NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 563,635,131 coins. The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gulden is www.gulden.com.

Gulden Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.