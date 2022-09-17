GXChain (GXC) Hits Market Cap of $45.21 Million

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 17th. Over the last seven days, GXChain has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar. GXChain has a market capitalization of $45.21 million and $1,648.00 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for $0.60 or 0.00003004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00007681 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00015282 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00012108 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00013370 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 21,229.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GXChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

