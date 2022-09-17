GYSR (GYSR) Price Down 25.1% Over Last Week

GYSR (GYSR) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 17th. One GYSR coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000468 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GYSR has a market cap of $821,261.69 and $11,217.00 worth of GYSR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GYSR has traded down 25.1% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.2% against the dollar and now trades at $405.17 or 0.02021982 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00102795 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004991 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004990 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002408 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.69 or 0.00826892 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
GYSR Profile
GYSR’s official Twitter account is @gysr_io. GYSR’s official website is gysr.io. The official message board for GYSR is medium.com/gysr.
GYSR Coin Trading
