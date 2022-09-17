H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HLUYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from 46.00 to 43.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from 190.00 to 44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from 32.00 to 35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.25.

Get H. Lundbeck A/S alerts:

H. Lundbeck A/S Stock Down 0.0 %

HLUYY opened at $22.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. H. Lundbeck A/S has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $31.55. The company has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.17.

H. Lundbeck A/S Company Profile

H. Lundbeck A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for the treatment of symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Vyepti for migraine prevention; and Rexulti/Rxulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for H. Lundbeck A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H. Lundbeck A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.