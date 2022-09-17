Haivision Systems (TSE:HAI) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Haivision Systems (TSE:HAI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$5.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$8.00.

TSE HAI opened at C$4.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.21. The company has a market cap of C$126.85 million and a PE ratio of 48.89. Haivision Systems has a 1 year low of C$4.02 and a 1 year high of C$9.06.

Haivision Systems (TSE:HAI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 15th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$29.89 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Haivision Systems will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Haivision Systems Inc provides infrastructure solutions worldwide. It offers Makito Series, a range of products designs to encode and decode 4K/UHD HEVC and H.264 video formats, and low latency end-to-end streaming over IP suitable for live and interactive video applications; KB Series, a software encoder and transcoder that delivers high-quality video streaming for resolutions up to 4K/UHD; Kraken, a software-based high-low latency tactical live video encoder and transcoder for video streams to traverse different networks and feed enterprise distribution networks; Haivision Media Platform, a software platform provides low latency and live video distribution; Haivision/CineMassive CineNet, a software platform for situational awareness and real-time decision making in mission-critical command and control environments; Haivision Element Management System, a cloud software-based solution which enables the streamlined management and monitoring of geographically distributed edge devices within a single web-based graphical user interface; Haivision SRT Gateway, a hybrid software-based solution for secure routing of live video streams across different types of IP networks; Haivision Hub, a cloud-based service for live and low latency media routing across the Microsoft Azure network; Haivision Connect, a cloud software as a service platform for delivering live and on-demand content to video portals and web sites; Haivision Connect DVR, a cloud-based service that connects multi-site ministries; and SRT Streaming Protocol that optimizes streaming performance across unpredictable networks.

