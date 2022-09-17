Hall Laurie J Trustee Sells 300 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Hall Laurie J Trustee reduced its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,235 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Visa were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Cross Staff Investments Inc grew its position in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 6,801 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 0.3% during the first quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,388 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 3.4% during the first quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 1.0% during the first quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 3.3% during the first quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on V. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Visa Stock Performance

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V opened at $193.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $207.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.44. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.91 and a 1 year high of $236.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.12%.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

