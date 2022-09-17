Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) Short Interest Update

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 129,400 shares, an increase of 106.1% from the August 15th total of 62,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hallmark Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HALL opened at $1.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Hallmark Financial Services has a twelve month low of $1.14 and a twelve month high of $4.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.73. The stock has a market cap of $22.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.39.

Get Hallmark Financial Services alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Hallmark Financial Services during the second quarter worth $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hallmark Financial Services during the first quarter worth $48,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 21.2% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 31,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 5,445 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 67.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 13,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services during the first quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hallmark Financial Services in a research report on Saturday, September 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

(Get Rating)

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment offers primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hallmark Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallmark Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.