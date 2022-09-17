Handshake Reaches Market Cap of $25.36 Million (HNS)

Handshake (HNS) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One Handshake coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0480 or 0.00000239 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Handshake has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. Handshake has a total market cap of $25.36 million and approximately $130,785.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,097.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000308 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00024675 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.29 or 0.00170635 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.10 or 0.00289073 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $151.19 or 0.00752313 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $122.84 or 0.00611233 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.45 or 0.00260958 BTC.

Handshake Profile

HNS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 498,388,271 coins and its circulating supply is 528,730,371 coins. The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Handshake is handshake.org. Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS and its Facebook page is accessible here. Handshake’s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake.

Handshake Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handshake should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Handshake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

