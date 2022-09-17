Handy Price Tops $0.0486 on Top Exchanges (HANDY)

Handy (HANDY) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 17th. One Handy coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0486 or 0.00000242 BTC on exchanges. Handy has a total market cap of $27.99 million and approximately $371,299.00 worth of Handy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Handy has traded 16.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Handy Profile

Handy launched on October 16th, 2020. Handy’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 575,972,125 coins. The official website for Handy is handypick.io. Handy’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Handy Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Handy is a prediction game platform that anyone can enjoy. It provides various game contents and plans to add more content such as predicting stock price, e-sports and sports matches.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Handy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

