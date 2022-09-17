Haven Protocol 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $42,974.00 (XHV)

Haven Protocol (XHV) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. During the last week, Haven Protocol has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00002537 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Haven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $14.55 million and approximately $42,974.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Haven Protocol alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20,082.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000308 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00024652 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.46 or 0.00171575 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.27 or 0.00290151 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.54 or 0.00749613 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $122.12 or 0.00608095 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.38 or 0.00260812 BTC.

Haven Protocol Profile

Haven Protocol (CRYPTO:XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 16th, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 28,560,795 coins. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org.

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD.Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Haven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Haven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.