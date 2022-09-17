HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for TRX Gold (TSE:TNX)

TRX Gold (TSE:TNX – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$1.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 63.93% from the stock’s previous close.

TRX Gold Price Performance

Shares of TNX opened at C$0.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.48. TRX Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$0.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.71. The stock has a market cap of C$168.40 million and a PE ratio of -13.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.52, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.45.

TRX Gold (TSE:TNX – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$7.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.05 million. Analysts anticipate that TRX Gold will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TRX Gold

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, financing, exploration, and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project located in north-central Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Tanzanian Gold Corporation and changed its name to TRX Gold Corporation in May 2022.

Featured Stories

