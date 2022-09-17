Head-To-Head Contrast: CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI) vs. Weibo (NASDAQ:WB)

CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI – Get Rating) and Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for CF Acquisition Corp. VI and Weibo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get CF Acquisition Corp. VI alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CF Acquisition Corp. VI 0 0 1 0 3.00 Weibo 1 4 4 0 2.33

CF Acquisition Corp. VI currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.33%. Weibo has a consensus target price of $35.88, indicating a potential upside of 98.20%. Given Weibo’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Weibo is more favorable than CF Acquisition Corp. VI.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

13.4% of CF Acquisition Corp. VI shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.1% of Weibo shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.3% of Weibo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares CF Acquisition Corp. VI and Weibo’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CF Acquisition Corp. VI N/A N/A -$17.91 million N/A N/A Weibo $2.26 billion 1.90 $428.32 million $1.11 16.31

Weibo has higher revenue and earnings than CF Acquisition Corp. VI.

Risk & Volatility

CF Acquisition Corp. VI has a beta of -0.15, meaning that its stock price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Weibo has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CF Acquisition Corp. VI and Weibo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CF Acquisition Corp. VI N/A N/A -2.62% Weibo 11.96% 14.05% 6.70%

Summary

Weibo beats CF Acquisition Corp. VI on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CF Acquisition Corp. VI

(Get Rating)

CF Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries CF Acquisition Corp. VI was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About Weibo

(Get Rating)

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform. It also provides advertising and marketing solutions, such as social display advertisements; and promoted marketing offerings, such as Fans Headline and Weibo Express, as well as promoted trends and search products that appear alongside user's trends discovery and search behaviors. In addition, the company offers products, such as trends, search, video/live streaming, and editing tools; content customization, copyright contents pooling, and user interaction development; and search list recommendation, trends list recommendation, and Weibo app opening advertisements. Further, it provides back-end management, traffic support, and product solutions to MCNs, unions, and e-commerce partners; open application platform for other app developers that allows users to log into third-party applications with their Weibo account for sharing third-party content on its platform; and Weibo Wallet, a product that enables platform partners to conduct interest generation activities on Weibo, such as handing out red envelops and coupons. The company was formerly known as T.CN Corporation and changed its name to Weibo Corporation in 2012. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, China. Weibo Corporation is a subsidiary of Sina Corporation.

Receive News & Ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.